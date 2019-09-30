Penny had three carries for 12 yards against the Redskins Sunday.

Normally slotted at fullback, Penny saw some work after Jon Hilliman fumbled. It's possible the Giants stick with Hilliman or bring in another back this week, but Penny could see carries behind Wayne Gallman while Saquon Barkley recovers from an ankle injury.

