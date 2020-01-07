Play

Penny (back) carried the ball 15 times for 39 yards across 16 games in 2019. He also secured two of four targets for nine yards.

Penny plays a key role on special teams for the Giants, and he also occasionally contributes on offense as a blocker. The 26-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent, and it remains to be seen if the Giants will opt to retain him.

More News
Our Latest Stories