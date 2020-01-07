Giants' Elijhaa Penny: Just 48 scrimmage yards in 2019
Penny (back) carried the ball 15 times for 39 yards across 16 games in 2019. He also secured two of four targets for nine yards.
Penny plays a key role on special teams for the Giants, and he also occasionally contributes on offense as a blocker. The 26-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent, and it remains to be seen if the Giants will opt to retain him.
