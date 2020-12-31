Penny (illness) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Penny has been away from the Giants since Sunday, when he was made inactive ahead of the team's loss to the Ravens after picking up an illness. The Giants have clarified that the ailment isn't related to COVID-19, but Penny's ongoing absence from practice nonetheless casts some on his availability for the Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys. The fullback has handled a minor role on offense over his 14 appearances this season, playing no more than 14 snaps in any contest.