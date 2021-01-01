site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Elijhaa Penny: Out Week 17
Penny (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Penny is slated to miss a second consecutive contest with the illness, so his 2020 campaign will end with six carries for 15 yards and two catches on three targets for 20 yards in 14 games.
