Giants' Elijhaa Penny: Out with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Penny (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Penny's illness is not related to COVID-19. The Giants will take the field without a fullback Sunday, although Penny's main contributions come on special teams.
