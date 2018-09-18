Penny signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Penny played 16 games for the Cardinals as a rookie, but until Tuesday had yet to find a roster for his sophomore season. The Giants' starting full back, Shane Smith, has struggled through two weeks, so Penny could get a good look to earn the role. Still, he does not project any fantasy relevance, as he will presumably be used more in a blocking role.

More News
Our Latest Stories