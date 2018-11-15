Giants' Elijhaa Penny: Practices in full
Penny (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Penny appears to have fully recovered from a back injury sustained during Monday's win over the 49ers. The fullback is on track to suit up against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but is unlikely to play a notable role on the Giants' offense.
