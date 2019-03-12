Penny is re-signing an undisclosed contract with the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Penny rushed seven times for 25 yards across 14 games with the Giants last season. He also caught eight passes for 50 yards. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound fullback will make most of his impact in 2019 as a blocker for lead running back Saquon Barkley.