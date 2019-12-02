Play

Penny took two carries for two yards and couldn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers.

Penny was deployed on two third downs and converted on one of them while being stuffed on the other. The 26-year-old isn't the concern of fantasy owners, but he's a worthy real-life value in short-yardage situations.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories