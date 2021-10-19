site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Elijhaa Penny: Scores a short TD
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Penny had three carries for 15 yards and a score Sunday against the Rams. He also caught one of two targets for one yard.
Penny is the team's fullback and will occasionally take a hand-off, but Devontae Booker is firmly established as the starter with Saquon Barkley out.
