Penny rushed three times for six yards during Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots. He also caught one of two targets but did not gain any receiving yards.

Penny's involvement in New York's offense was elevated Thursday due to Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) both being inactive. With the Giants hoping for at least one of those two running backs to return Week 7, Penny is unlikely to see his touches increase going forward.