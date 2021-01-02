site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Elijhaa Penny: Shifts to IR
Penny (illness) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of the Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Penny had already been ruled out for Week 17, but his shift to IR allowed for the Giants to activate linebacker Kyler Fackrell (lower leg).
