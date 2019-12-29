Play

Penny was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles with a back injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Penny rarely rushes the ball with just 15 carries over 15 games, but he's a valued fullback while contributing on special teams. The Giants don't have another fullback, so they may opt to use either Kaden Smith or Garrett Dickerson in the backfield if necessary.

