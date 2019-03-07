Penny was tendered a contract by the Giants on Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Penny is an exclusive rights free agent and joined the Giants in September after being let go by the Cardinals at roster cutdowns. The 25-year-old rushed seven times for 25 yards and caught eight passes for 50 yards as the fullback played 122 offensive snaps in 14 games during 2018.

