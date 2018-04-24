Giants' Ereck Flowers: Being shopped by Giants
Flowers (groin) has been the subject of pre-Draft trade discussions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Flowers, the ninth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, has started 47 of 49 possible games in his professional career. Despite consistently avoiding injury Flowers has not lived up to the expectations set by his high draft pedigree, and the New York offensive line struggled mightily in 2017. A fresh start for both sides could make sense -- the Giants signed left tackle Nate Solder to the largest offensive line contract in the NFL this offseason, while Flowers has yet to make an appearance at the team's voluntary workout program. The Giants could look to move Flower for capital in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft, and bring in a rookie prospect to protect veteran quarterback Eli Manning.
