Giants' Ereck Flowers: No-show at voluntary workouts
Flowers (groin) did not report to the first day of voluntary workouts Monday, John Healy of the New York Daily News reports.
Flowers was the only player on the roster to not show up. The reasoning for his absence wasn't stated, putting into question whether he's still rehabbing the groin injury that prevented him from playing in the 2017 season finale.
More News
-
Giants' Ereck Flowers: Won't play Sunday•
-
Giants' Ereck Flowers: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Giants OT Ereck Flowers done for the day with sprained ankle•
-
Giants LT Ereck Flowers is trying to get ready for Week 2•
-
Giants OT Ereck Flowers dealing with ankle issue•
-
Giants OT Ereck Flowers (hip) ready to play in preseason•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...