Giants' Ereck Flowers: Questionable for Sunday
Flowers (groin) was a limited participant in this week's practices and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
If Flowers is unable to play Sunday, expect Chad Wheeler to fill in at left tackle.
More News
-
Giants OT Ereck Flowers done for the day with sprained ankle•
-
Giants LT Ereck Flowers is trying to get ready for Week 2•
-
Giants OT Ereck Flowers dealing with ankle issue•
-
Giants OT Ereck Flowers (hip) ready to play in preseason•
-
Ereck Flowers misses Giants' practice with hip flexor injury•
-
Giants ink first-round pick Ereck Flowers on Thursday•
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.