Giants' Ereck Flowers: Set to part ways with New York
The Giants intend to release or trade Flowers before 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.
After being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Flowers never developed into the linchpin along the offensive line the Giants had envisioned. The Giants installed Flowers as their starting left tackle immediately as a rookie, but the 24-year-old struggled to protect Eli Manning's blind side during his three seasons on the job. He was moved to right tackle ahead of the current campaign but lasted just two games with the first-team offense before forfeiting his job to Chad Wheeler. With Flowers owed $1.69 million over the rest of the season and having yet to show that he's a starting-caliber NFL lineman, it seems rather unlikely that the Giants will be able to orchestrate a trade.
