Flowers' fifth-year option for the 2019 season has been declined by the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Flowers is currently being shopped by the Giants in potential trades and the two sides appear ready to separate, so this latest news isn't anything surprising. The former ninth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft would have been set to make $12.5 million in 2019, making it an easy decision from New York. Whether or not Flowers is with the team for the start of the 2018 campaign is yet to be determined, so it's simply a situation to monitor for now. Flowers has started 47 of 49 games so far in his career.