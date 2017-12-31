Giants' Ereck Flowers: Won't play Sunday
Flowers (groin) is inactive for Sunday's season finale against the Redskins.
Flowers was questionable entering Sunday's game after being limited due to his groin throughout the week. Look for Chad Wheeler to see the start at left tackle in place of Flowers.
-
