Giants' Ereck Flowers: Won't start versus Texans
Flowers won't start at right tackle for Sunday's game against the Texans, Pat Leonard of New York Daily News reports.
The 2015 first-round pick will be replaced by second-year, undrafted pro Chad Wheeler. Change was needed on the Giants' offensive front since quarterback Eli Manning was constantly under siege. According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers allowed 11 pressures over the first two games while no other Giants' lineman yielded more than five.
