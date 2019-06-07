Giants' Eric Dungey: Sidelined this week
Dungey has not practiced all week due to a minor injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what has been ailing the rookie quarterback, but there doesn't appear to be any legitimate concern this early in the offseason. The Giants will resume OTAs on June 10, so that will be Dungey's next opportunity to take the practice field.
