Giants' Eric Dungey: Signing with Giants

Dungey announced in an Instagram post that he signed a contract with the Giants on Thursday.

Dungey went undrafted out of Syracuse, but has found a home with the Giants. In four years with the Orange, Dungey completed 786 passes for 9,340 yards and 58 touchdowns while throwing 30 interceptions over 39 games. The 22-year-old will have the opportunity to fight for a roster spot behind Eli Manning and first-round pick Daniel Jones.