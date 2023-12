Gray played one of the Giants' 56 snaps on offense in Monday's 24-22 win over the Packers.

Since being reinstated from injured reserve Nov. 25 after missing four games with a calf issue, Gray has suited up for the Giants' subsequent two contests, but he's logged just three snaps on offense. He'll likely struggle to find playing time at running back while both Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida are healthy.