Giants' Eric Gray: Begins camp on PUP list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants placed Gray (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
It's not clear what issue has caused Gray to not be ready for the start of training camp, but it will be important for him to get back on the field quickly since he's not a lock for a roster spot. Gray can be activated from the PUP list and begin practicing as soon as he passes a physical.
More News
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Shows little progress in Year 2•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Works far behind Tracy again Week 6•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Runs behind Tracy after fumble•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Minimal workload in Week 4•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Touches ball only as returner•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Gets limited looks in season opener•