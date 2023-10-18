Gray played one snap on offense and gained two yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

After gaining 26 yards on 13 touches (12 carries, one reception) in the Giants' loss to the Dolphins in Week 5, Gray unsurprisingly saw his playing time take a drastic hit while New York welcomed lead back Saquon Barkley (ankle) back from a three-game absence. The Giants didn't attempt to ease Barkley back in, as he took on a 79 percent snap share and 28 touches. With Barkley seemingly having come out of Sunday's game without any setbacks, he should serve as the Giants' bell cow moving forward, leaving few snaps available for the likes of Gray, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell.