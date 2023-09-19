Gray could pick up his first snaps on offense in Thursday's game in San Francisco with top running back Saquon Barkley dealing with a right ankle sprain that is expected to keep him sidelined Week 3 and potentially additional contests to follow, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma has dressed for both of the Giants' first two games, but all 20 of his snaps have come on special teams while he's served as New York's punt returner in addition to holding a role on coverage units. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell have both taken snaps at running back ahead of him when Barkley has been off the field for the first two games and are presumably first in line for work Thursday, but Gray's shiftiness in the open field could at least prompt the Giants to give him a look in a small change-of-pace role this week. As Stapleton notes, however, Gray is viewed as a liability in pass protection, which may hinder his chances of seeing a more extended opportunity even if Barkley is sidelined longer than anticipated.