Gray rushed 12 times for 25 yards, added one catch on his only target for one yard and returned a kickoff for 20 yards in Sunday's Week 5 loss to Miami.

Gray was busy Sunday, though he was far from efficient. Coming into the contest, all of his NFL action had been on special teams, but the rookie saw a prominent role on offense against the Dolphins by leading New York in carries, logging three more than starter Matt Breida. Neither ball carrier was able to make much of an impact -- Breida gained 21 yards on his nine totes while Gray tallied 25 yards on 12 carries. The team's offensive line has struggled mightily this season, and the result has been a 1-4 start behind the league's lowest-scoring offense. While it was a positive for Gray that he finally got involved in the backfield Sunday, he'll likely return to a minimal role when Saquon Barkley (ankle) is able to return from a three-game absence, which could happen as soon as next Sunday against Buffalo.