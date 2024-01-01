Gray rushed once for two yards and brought in his only target for six yards in Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Rams.

As usual, Saquon Barkley dominated work out of the backfield for New York, totaling 58 all-purpose yards on 15 touches. However, for the first time this season, veteran back Matt Breida didn't get a single touch, with the sparse leftovers behind Barkley going to Gray. That didn't lead to much production for the rookie, but it could be a precursor to Week 18, as the Giants have little to play for -- aside, perhaps, from a higher draft pick -- and could opt to give Gray a longer look against the Eagles at the expense of opportunities for Breida and perhaps even Barkley.