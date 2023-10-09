Gray rushed 12 times for 25 yards, caught his only target for one yard and returned a kickoff for 20 yards in Sunday's Week 5 loss to Miami.

Gray was busy Sunday, though he was far from efficient. Coming into the contest, all of his NFL action had been on special teams, but the rookie saw a prominent role on offense against the Dolphins and led New York in carries, logging three more than starter Matt Breida. Neither ball carrier was able to make much of an impact, though -- Breida gained 21 yards on his nine totes. The Giants' offensive line has struggled mightily this season, and the result has been a 1-4 start behind the league's lowest-scoring offense. While it was a positive for Gray that he finally got involved in the backfield Sunday, he'll likely return to a special-teams role when Saquon Barkley (ankle) gets healthy, which could happen as soon as next Sunday against Buffalo.