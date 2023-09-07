Gray is listed as both the primary punt returner and primary kickoff returner on the Giants' unofficial depth chart for Week 1.

It is a slight surprise that Gray is listed as New York's lead kickoff returner ahead of Gary Brightwell, who served in the role last season. However, Brightwell is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has impacted his practice schedule for the past several weeks, so the Week 1 depth chart may be a reflection of the fact that he isn't fully healthy. Gray was already assumed to be taking over punt-return duties from Richie James, who is now with the Chiefs. The rookie running back is also listed as fourth in the Giants' running-back pecking order behind Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida and Brightwell.