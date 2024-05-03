Gray is in good position to handle a bigger role in his second NFL season, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

New lead back Devin Singletary is unlikely to dominate backfield snaps the way Saquon Barkley did last season, leaving more work on the table for Gray and other backups. A 2023 fifth-round pick, Gray played in 13 games as a rookie, taking 23 touches for 70 yards on 65 snaps. Competition for backup roles behind Singletary doesn't appear especially fierce in New York, with Gray joined by fifth-round rookie Tyrone Tracy, veteran journeyman Deon Jackson, fourth-year pro Gary Brightwell and a couple of young UDFAs (Jashuan Corbin, Dante Miller).