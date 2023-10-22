Gray is considered questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Commanders due to a calf injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Gray failed to record any stats and muffed a punt prior to exiting the game. If he is unable to return, Gary Brightwell would be the No. 3 option in the backfield behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, while also the top option to return kicks.
More News
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Carries once in Barkley's return•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Gets first touches of NFL career•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Will retain punt return duties•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Could have role in Week 3•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Listed as No. 1 kick, punt returner•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Totals 59 yards Saturday•