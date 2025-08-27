Giants' Eric Gray: Set to miss early action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray was moved to the reserve/PUP list byt the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official website reports.
Gray has been sidelined since the beginning of training camp as he continues to nurse an undisclosed injury. The running back will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season while on the PUP list.
More News
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Begins camp on PUP list•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Shows little progress in Year 2•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Works far behind Tracy again Week 6•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Runs behind Tracy after fumble•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Minimal workload in Week 4•
-
Giants' Eric Gray: Touches ball only as returner•