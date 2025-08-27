default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gray was moved to the reserve/PUP list byt the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official website reports.

Gray has been sidelined since the beginning of training camp as he continues to nurse an undisclosed injury. The running back will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season while on the PUP list.

More News