Gray rushed seven times for 11 yards and caught all four of his targets for 48 yards in Saturday's preseason finale against the Jets.

Gray's struggles as a rusher continued this preseason, contributing more as a receiver while also handling kick returns. The fifth-round pick was the third back to enter Saturday's contest behind Jashaun Corbin and James Robinson (Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida did not play). Based on his usage this preseason, Gray will have to make the Giants' roster as a contributor on special teams this year.