Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Gray will resume working as the team's primary punt returner in Week 5 against Miami, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After Gray muffed a punt in the first quarter of Monday's loss to Seattle, New York turned to veteran cornerback Adoree' Jackson to work as the returner the rest of the way. Keeping Jackson in that role was likely off the table as a long-term solution given that he sprained his MCL while returning a punt last season and subsequently sat out seven games, and Daboll confirmed Wednesday that Gray won't be permanently demoted. The rookie running back has worked exclusively on special teams so far this season -- even with Saquon Barkley (ankle) missing the past two weeks, Gray has yet to log an offensive snap in the NFL.