site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-eric-tomlinson-back-in-new-york | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Eric Tomlinson: Back in New York
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tomlinson re-signed with the Giants on Sunday.
Tomlinson returns to New York's tight end room after having been cut by the team Saturday. He'll contribute as a depth option to kick off the 2020 campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read