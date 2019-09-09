Tomlinson was not targeted in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Giants.

The 27-year-old played only two offensive snaps Sunday and was clearly outpaced by top backup Rhett Ellison (22 snaps). Tomlinson signed with the Giants last week after being cut by the Jets and figures to remain in a reserve role with his new team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories