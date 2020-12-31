Engram (calf) was limited at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Engram has made it through a season relatively unscathed for the first time in four years as a pro, but he hurt his left ankle in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's defeat at Baltimore. So far this week, his practice reps have been capped, but Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com noted Engram seemed to be "more involved" Thursday than he was at Wednesday's session. Friday's practice report will provide a sense of Engram's odds to play Sunday versus the Cowboys.