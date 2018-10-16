Giants' Evan Engram: Back at practice Tuesday
Engram (knee) was seen participating in Tuesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
It's unclear whether Engram was a full participant or not, but the fact that he is on the practice field this early in the week with the Giants not playing until Monday night is a very encouraging sign. The extended week of rest seems to have been just what Engram needed, and while a more official update on Engram's status will come once the team releases its practice report, it would be fairly surprising at this point to not see the tight end back on the field come Monday.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Not playing Thursday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Officially limited Tuesday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Expected to practice fully Tuesday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: May return for Thursday's game•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Officially ruled out again•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Making progress with running•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...