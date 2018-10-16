Engram (knee) was seen participating in Tuesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

It's unclear whether Engram was a full participant or not, but the fact that he is on the practice field this early in the week with the Giants not playing until Monday night is a very encouraging sign. The extended week of rest seems to have been just what Engram needed, and while a more official update on Engram's status will come once the team releases its practice report, it would be fairly surprising at this point to not see the tight end back on the field come Monday.

