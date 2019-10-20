Giants' Evan Engram: Back in the game Sunday
Engram (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Engram was removed for a spell in the fourth quarter after he seemed to get poked in the eye by Cardinals pass rusher Terrell Suggs. No matter, Engram was cleared to reenter the game following an evaluation, which will give him a chance to better his one catch (on four targets) for six yards.
