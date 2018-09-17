Engram caught all seven of his targets for 67 yards and a score against the Cowboys Sunday night.

The Giants offense was terrible all game, but a blown coverage in the end zone by the Cowboys in garbage time salvaged Engram's day. There's a lot of talent in the Giants offense, but the usage tree is fairly narrow - only Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Engram see regular looks, so there should be enough to go around.