Engram wasn't targeted during Thursday's 20-10 loss to the Browns in the preseason opener.

Engram emerged as New York's top receiving threat after Odell Beckham went down with a season-ending ankle injury last year, but the young tight end failed to make an impact in two drives of work here even with Beckham absent. New York did split Engram out wide on a few occasions, so he appears primed to play a versatile role similar to the one he was used in as a rookie. It's much too early to push the panic button.

