Giants' Evan Engram: Blanked in preseason opener
Engram wasn't targeted during Thursday's 20-10 loss to the Browns in the preseason opener.
Engram emerged as New York's top receiving threat after Odell Beckham went down with a season-ending ankle injury last year, but the young tight end failed to make an impact in two drives of work here even with Beckham absent. New York did split Engram out wide on a few occasions, so he appears primed to play a versatile role similar to the one he was used in as a rookie. It's much too early to push the panic button.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...