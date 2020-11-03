Engram caught five of 10 targets for 61 yards in Monday night's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers. He also rushed once for nine yards.

Engram rebounded relatively well from his costly drops in Week 7's defeat. In fact, the tight end made a season-long catch of 30 yards, and earlier came very close to scoring his first receiving touchdown of the campaign. The 26-year-old has now seen at least nine targets in consecutive weeks, helping him post two of his three best yardage totals to date. That uptick in production bodes well ahead of Sunday's game against Washington.