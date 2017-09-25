Giants' Evan Engram: Catches five passes
Engram caught five of seven targets for 45 yards Sunday.
Engram serves as the team's No. 4 receiver of sorts, and given the Giants run three-wide sets most of the time with Engram also on the field, he's a fairly regular part of the offense. At 6-3, 234 and with 4.42 speed, Engram is a physical freak, but as a rookie TE, he's still learning the game and the team's overly complex (and largely ineffective) offensive system.
