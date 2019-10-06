Giants' Evan Engram: Catches six of 11 targets

Engram caught six of his 11 targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

Engram drew the most targets of any Giants player, but he managed a long gain of just 14 yards and was held to little on his other catches. While this performance can in part be chalked up to a tough matchup, it's a bit concerning considering Engram totaled just 54 receiving yards a week again against a beatable Redskins defense. While his usage remains high, things won't get any easier as he tries to get back on track Thursday against the Patriots.