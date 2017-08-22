Play

Engram caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Browns.

Engram's total included a game-long reception of 21 yards. The lone target the rookie first-rounder didn't haul in was a would-be touchdown that was broken up before the ball reached him. Overall, it appears Engram could be a nice weapon down the seam for New York going forward.

