Giants' Evan Engram: Catches three passes
Engram caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Browns.
Engram's total included a game-long reception of 21 yards. The lone target the rookie first-rounder didn't haul in was a would-be touchdown that was broken up before the ball reached him. Overall, it appears Engram could be a nice weapon down the seam for New York going forward.
