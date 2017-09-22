Engram cleared the concussion protocol and is no longer listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram was placed in the concussion protocol Wednesday, after catching four of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-10 loss to the Lions. His quick progression suggests he didn't necessarily suffer a concussion, as players almost always require more than two days to clear the league's protocol. Engram has been surprisingly busy for a rookie tight end, drawing 12 targets while logging 81 percent of the offensive snaps through two games. The Eagles shut down opposing tight ends last season, but their current injury woes at safety leave Engram with a decent matchup. Travis Kelce took advantage last week with an 8-103-1 receiving line on 10 targets.