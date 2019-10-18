Play

Giants' Evan Engram: Cleared to face Cards

Engram (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram missed just one game with an MCL sprain, returning to practice as a full participant throughout the week. He'll face a Cardinals defense that's given up a league-high 599 yards and seven touchdowns to tight ends.

