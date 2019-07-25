Giants' Evan Engram: Cleared to practice
Engram (hamstring) is healthy for the start of training camp, John Schmeelk of Giants.com reports.
Engram dealt with a minor hamstring injury during the offseason program but never appeared to be in serious danger of missing training camp. He's locked in as one of Eli Manning's favorite targets, albeit in an offense that also has Saquon Barkley, Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard as useful weapons on short passes.
